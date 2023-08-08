Stockton school vice principal Hollis Blake arrested on vehicular manslaughter, drunk driving charges

STOCKTON - A Stockton school vice principal has been arrested on charges of vehicular manslaughter after a deadly crash.

According to the CHP, just before midnight on August 5, 54-year-old Hollis Blake, was driving a Dodge sedan on southbound Interstate 5 at March Lane in Stockton, when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle struck an SUV, causing the SUV to hit the center divider and crash. One person died and at least two people were injured as a result.

Hollis Blake San Joaquin County Jail

San Joaquin County Jail records show that Blake was then booked on charges of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and two counts of drunk driving causing bodily injury. His bail has been set at $1.25 million.

Blake is scheduled to appear in court on August 8 at 1:30 p.m.

According to the Manteca Unified School District, Blake has been an employee with the school district since July 1, 2021, and was working at George Komure Elementary School at the time of the incident.