Stockton Unified to spend $1.1M on professional development in Las Vegas, superintendent addresses concerns

STOCKTON -- More than 500 educators within the Stockton Unified School District (SUSD) are set to attend a three-day professional development conference in Las Vegas in June. It's projected to cost $1.1 million in Title 1 funding.

CBS13 took questions to SUSD leadership, namely, Superintendent Dr. Traci Miller, who explained, the conference location isn't why 542 educators will leave the state to learn, but rather, it's the timing that works in the district's favor.

SUSD, like many districts across the state, is experiencing a substitute teacher shortage and professional development scheduled during the school year may leave classrooms empty and students without a teacher. This way, Miller explained, teachers can be in attendance, with many giving up days of their summer to do so and learn.

Airfare, hotel, meals, and conference registration are covered by the district. Miller said the funds used to send the educators are set aside, as part of Title 1, to go toward professional development.

"We are investing in our staff so they can be the best that they can be in the classroom," said Miller.

The conference is a Professional Learning Communities at Work event focused on learning, building a collaborative culture, and results orientation. It's not the first time educators from the district have attended development conferences like this, but Miller said, she is aware of the public perception of the cost and the location: Las Vegas.

CBS13 asked about concerns about that perception: some parents expressed their concerns about the outside-conference activities available to educators on the district's dime.

"This conference could be in the desert, this conference could be in the coldest place, it doesn't matter where it's at because when they're there, they're working," said Miller.

In a cost breakdown provided by SUSD, around $405,000 will go toward registration and the remaining (roughly) $700,000 will go to airfare, travel costs, meals, and hotel for 542 educators.

Miller said she knows the SUSD staff and teachers are aware they represent the district and are focused on bettering their classrooms and their students, returning to Stockton with new tools to pour back into students.