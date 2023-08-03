Stockton Unified hiring nearly 100 new teachers, just in time for the start of new school year

STOCKTON -- 30,000 students are kicking off a brand new school year in Stockton Thursday as school district leaders scramble to prepare new hires.

The district has hired 90 teachers in the last 30 days, with big-time hiring bonuses of $7,000 to $10,000 spelling success.

The district, like many nationwide, is facing a teacher shortage.

The pandemic changed a lot for teachers, from learning loss to isolation. Education was a challenge, which is why the district is offering hiring bonuses of up to $10,000.

Teachers say the incentives made the difference. This comes as the district itself is under scrutiny for how they are managing money.

The District Attorney's office launched a fraud investigation over misappropriation of funds in April and there are questions about sending teachers to a conference in Las Vegas last month using Title One money.

Director of Recruiting at Stockton Unified School District Sherry Jackson said that it is COVID-19 dollars that they dedicated to recruiting.

There will be a job fair on Saturday, August 12, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Edison High School.