Stockton teen arrested in connection with Lodi home invasion robbery

LODI - A Stockton teenager has been arrested in connection with a Lodi home invasion robbery.

According to a Lodi Police Department statement, on December 6 at around 9:50 a.m. officers with the Lodi Police Department responded to a residence in the 1900 block of Anderson Avenue on reports of a home invasion robbery. They were told that a suspect was possibly armed with a rifle or similar firearm and that multiple shots had been fired.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the victims, who were not injured. Police detectives then arrived at the scene and took over the investigation, and as a result of the investigation, detectives identified a suspect.

On Tuesday, the suspect, a 16-year-old male, was arrested during a traffic stop in the 5600 block of E. Waterloo Road in Stockton.

Detectives served a search warrant at the suspect's residence in Stockton and say they found more evidence that connected him to the crime. They say the robbery does not appear to be a random incident and that only one suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Lodi Police Department at (209) 333-6727 or Detective Johnston at (209) 269-4721, case #22-7962.