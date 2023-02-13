Watch CBS News
Stockton teen among 2 arrested after Pacifica cannabis business burglary

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

PACIFICA – A Stockton teen was one of the two suspects arrested in connection to the burglary of a cannabis business in Pacifica over the weekend.

Pacifica police say, early Sunday morning, officers responded to the business along the 1700 block of Palmetto Avenue to investigate a burglary alarm. The suspects took off by the time officers got to the scene, but one was spotted jumping over fences nearby.

Officers from several different agencies helped put up a perimeter and a 90-minute search eventually nabbed two suspects.

One of the suspects was 20-year-old Oakland resident Ivin Sims. The other was a boy from Stockton.

Police didn't disclose how much stolen property was recovered.

Both suspects are facing charges of burglary and conspiracy.  

First published on February 13, 2023 / 12:07 PM

