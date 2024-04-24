Stockton program could help curb retail theft. Here's how it would work

Stockton program wants to put power to stop retail theft in hands of business owners

Stockton program wants to put power to stop retail theft in hands of business owners

Stockton program wants to put power to stop retail theft in hands of business owners

STOCKTON - Stockton Taking Action Against Retail Theft (STAART) aims to put the power to stop retail theft into a business owner's hands and it could help the San Joaquin District Attorney put more cuffs on more suspects.

On Stockton's Miracle Mile, a lot of the businesses are so fed up with retail theft. So much so, they didn't even want to talk about it on camera.

A lot of them say theft still happens to them almost every day. Now officials, want to put an end to this.

"They are interested in a place where you can get in, get out, near freeways," said Deputy District Attorney Kibbe Day.

Several business owners around Stockton taking part in STAART's first workshop.

It's a partnership between the city's chamber of commerce and the county's district attorney's office.

"We're trying to streamline the process," Day said. "So that when we learn about somebody at our office, that we get the fullest picture at what a person is involved in or not involved in so we can make the smartest decision possible."

To help get there, business owners were presented with a form, where witnesses and employees could fill out a description of any suspects that stole from their store, and they give this to the responding agency.

But in the future, STAART wants to take these forms and put them on your phone.

"Coming out with an app for the businesses, the business employees to all report when something happens they can then use that information to prosecute crimes in our county," said Lawrence Borgens, the President of Delta Protective Services.

Police said cooperating with detectives makes their job catching the bad guys easier.

"If they can get all of that information as quick as possible. You know, video is huge," said Officer Robert Johnson of the Stockton Police Department. "A form like this, that your employees can fill out as soon as possible."

"It's a win-win for everyone," said Borgens. "And the only people that lose are the bad guys, and we're fine with that,"

A couple of reminders from police: They say when a theft happens, to call 911 right away. They want to remind you, to never try and stop a crime in progress because you could end up getting hurt.

The next meeting for STAART is aimed for May 29, 2024.