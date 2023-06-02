Police arrest man accused of stabbing Stockton man to death in February

STOCKTON - A man has been arrested in connection with a Stockton stabbing death that happened in February.

Robert Sandoval Stockton PD

On Friday, Stockton police announced the arrest of 41-year-old Robert Sandoval in connection with a homicide that took place on February 14, 2023, in the 600 block of N El Dorado St. near E. Oak St. The 60-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sandoval was arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail, where he faces homicide-related charges.

Stockton police point out that the arrest comes as a result of diligent work from the department's detectives.