Watch CBS News
Local News

Police arrest man accused of stabbing Stockton man to death in February

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

STOCKTON - A man has been arrested in connection with a Stockton stabbing death that happened in February.

robert-sandoval.jpg
Robert Sandoval Stockton PD

On Friday, Stockton police announced the arrest of 41-year-old Robert Sandoval in connection with a homicide that took place on February 14, 2023, in the 600 block of N El Dorado St. near E. Oak St. The 60-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sandoval was arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail, where he faces homicide-related charges.

Stockton police point out that the arrest comes as a result of diligent work from the department's detectives.

First published on June 2, 2023 / 4:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.