Stockton Serial Killer: Search for a suspect is now nationwide

STOCKTON — Chicago police believe Chicago's 2018 Duck Walk Killer and Stockton's serial killer are not connected at this time, but they are still in communication with Stockton police.

One Stockton victim's family member says the nationwide search is a relief.

"I wish I would have tried harder to tell him how much I love him," says Paul Yaw's cousin, Marissa Yaw.

Paul Yaw was ambushed and killed by Stockton's serial killer.

"It makes me disgusted that this guy is just going around senselessly shooting people," says Yaw, who says her family is hopeful detectives will find the killer after learning they're searching nationwide.

"They are trying their hardest, their task force, and we have the FBI involved now. It does make it comforting that they are trying," says Yaw.

This week, CBS13 learned the Stockton Police Department connected with Chicago PD detectives - to investigate whether Chicago's 2018 Duck Walk Killer - was Stockton's killer - after video surveillance showed similarities between the suspects.

"It struck a chord this week when detectives in Chicago saw the video from Northern California," says CBS Chicago's Brad Edwards, who helped break the story you saw first on CBS13.

"I showed them the video, they compared it, and immediately they were on it," says Edwards.

Chicago PD tells CBS13 they are communicating with Stockton PD, but as of right now, they don't believe the two men are the same, despite ruling it out. Instead, experts say it's a clear example of how far Stockton will go to find their bad guy.

"I would be searching through all of their case files looking for anything," says retired Homicide detective John Cabrera.

Stockton's serial killer hasn't acted for two weeks. But, according to Cabrera, that's not unusual for a suspect like this.

"He's going to let some time pass... he believes no ones looking for him... and he goes right back to it again," says Cabrera.

The investigation's national interest is what retired homicide detective John Cabrera says could break this case wide open.

"Somebody might say, you know, that reminds me of so and so or a cousin of mine... there are various ways these individuals can be stopped," says Cabrera.

There is a tip line set up and a significant reward for anyone with any information leading investigators to this possible serial killer.