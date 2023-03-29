Watch CBS News
Stockton school's principal, vice principal placed on paid administrative leave

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON — The Stockton Unified School District said the principal and assistant principal at Edison High School have been put on paid administrative leave.

Principal Christopher Anderson went on leave back in January. VP Christina Fugazi who is also the current Stockton vice mayor, followed just last week.

There is no word on why the two left. 

First published on March 28, 2023 / 11:14 PM

