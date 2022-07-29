Homicide investigation underway off Highway 4 near Stockton
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – A homicide investigation just outside of Stockton has prompted a large law enforcement officer response on Friday.
The scene is near Gillis Road and Highway 4.
According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, the incident has become a homicide investigation involving a male victim.
Roads in the immediate area will be closed for an indefinite amount of time.
