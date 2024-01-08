Stockton, Sacramento rank as nationwide "asthma capitals" thanks to bad air quality

STOCKTON -- The San Joaquin Valley is home to some of the worst air quality in the country. So it might come as no surprise to hear Stockton is ranked among the worst cities in the country for asthma.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America put out a list of the nation's top 100 "Asthma Capitals" for 2023.

Stockton ranked 41st on the list. The only California city to rank worse was Fresno, the ninth "Asthma Capital" in the country.

"It is appalling, it is disturbing to me as a mom," said Kimberly Warmsley, a Stockton city council member.

Warmsley is also an asthmatic herself.

"Being a south Stockton resident, I know a part of my diagnosis is my environment," she said.

She added that in the year 2024, there needs to be a renewed focus on improving air quality, and in turn, quality of life.

"Otherwise, we'll forever be stagnated and siloed. It's really important we all come together and create solutions for the wellbeing of our residents collectively," said Warmsley of the need for the city, county, school districts, and port authorities to collaborate.

Sacramento ranked just behind Stockton at 42nd.

In the winter season, it's common already for asthma symptoms to flare up when the temperatures dip down.

"Cold and flu season, which tends to be the winter, is a trigger, as is just the cold air in general. That causes inflammation in the lungs," said Dr. Lena van der List, a pediatrician with UC Davis Health.

Combining the effects of a winter season with prolonged poor air quality only compounds the symptoms of asthma.

"It just creates a perfect storm and can really exacerbate asthma, meaning their symptoms are flaring up. They are having to use inhalers more," said van der List.

So what can be done? Will Barrett, director of clean air advocacy for the American Lung Association, said the best solution for clean air is ongoing momentum.

"We've got 50 years of the Clean Air Act behind us pushing California to cleaner and cleaner air, and we need that to continue," said Barrett. "Ninety-eight percent of Californians live in a community impacted by unhealthy air. For the tens of thousands of people living with asthma in our region, that's a real challenge."

Barrett agrees that pollutants on top of winter conditions create a bad combination for those with asthma.

"Here in Sacramento and down through the San Joaquin Valley, we have some of the most difficult air pollution challenges in the United States, whether that's for ozone or particle pollution," he said.

Barrett argues there is no question that lower-income communities are impacted more greatly by air pollution.

"You think about the ports of Stockton and downwind of that, these are the communities dealing with heavy burdens of pollution," said Barrett. "People of lower incomes, people of color are often those facing the greatest air pollution burdens, whether that's from their neighborhood being cut in half by freeways or truck traffic directed through communities."

Barrett said he is pushing the Environmental Protection Agency to release and finalize new federal standards on cleaning up particle pollution.

Policy priorities at the state level this year continue to be a focus on zero-emission technologies.

"We really need to rethink the way that we are investing in transportation in California," he said. "If we don't, we will continue to run into this challenge of driving ourselves into a more polluted future."