"Primary suspect" in Stockton standoff taken into custody

STOCKTON - One person has been taken into custody at a Stockton home where a wanted suspect was believed to be barricaded inside of a home.

At around 6:20 p.m., CBS13 learned that the primary suspect in the incident was taken into custody. Deputies have not released the identity of the person who was arrested.

The incident is unfolding at a residence at 211 Carlton Avenue where a vehicle has crashed into the front of the home. Armed SWAT officers are at the scene. It all started around 2:45 p.m. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, the suspect is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and evading law enforcement with disregard for public safety.

They believe the suspect could be inside the residence or hiding in a nearby yard. Deputies have been heard on loudspeaker ordering two people, "Rudolph" and "Chelsea" to come out of the home with their hands raised.

The statement also included: "Make sure you don't hurt anyone and do what the officers tell you to do."

According to records, Chelsea Shweiger is the name of one of the home's listed residents.

A woman is in custody in the back of the sheriff's vehicle but deputies have not confirmed the identity of the woman.

Three roads in the area have been closed and people are urged to avoid the area, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

A neighbor who lives nearby told CBS13 that they didn't expect anything like this to happen in their neighborhood. A nearby resident says they have been waiting over an hour to get home.

This is a developing story.