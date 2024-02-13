Stockton program aims to train nonprofits for the future

Program in Stockton aims to train nonprofits for the future

Program in Stockton aims to train nonprofits for the future

Program in Stockton aims to train nonprofits for the future

STOCKTON — A program in Stockton is training nonprofits to help them improve and build for the future.

Vince Carter's passion and purpose shine as the founder of Team Elevate.

The cross-fit trainer is trying to reach as many young people as he can, but that takes time and money. That's why when he heard about a partnership with the City of Stockton and United Way to help nonprofits grow, he jumped at the opportunity.

Kristen Birtwhistle is the president and CEO of United Way of San Joaquin County. She is behind something called the nonprofit capacity building program, which consists of workshops, study sessions and individual one-on-one training. It's nine months long.

"Curriculum is a combination of governance, board development, infrastructure, revenue, community, marketing and branding," Birtwhistle said. "Everything you need to know to sizzle up your nonprofit, to strengthen it."

There are over 2,000 non-profits in San Joaquin County, and 71% have budgets of $50,000 or less.

"It's the haves and the have not's, so the capacity building program was designed to change that dynamic, to take the smaller nonprofits to larger goals to meet their mission and vision," Valentino Silva said. "It really sets the stage for collaborative partnership."

Silva, with Visionary Home Builders of California, welcomed the opportunity

"We're an affordable housing developer, a HUD-certified counseling agency and a property manager," he said.

Silva hopes to be able to help even more people, and so do organizers the first year of the program. Fifteen nonprofits participated. This year, the need was so great, it expanded to 25.

It's just what Carter needed.

"[Birtwhistle] kept me accountable and that's what we teach our kids at Elevate, is to be accountable for your actions," he said.

It's so Carter and other nonprofits can sustain themselves year to year for the greater good of the community.

The application process begins in the fall.