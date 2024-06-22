Stockton Pride Festival returns after pandemic hiatus

STOCKTON – Stockton's Pride Festival was back in action after taking a hiatus following the pandemic.

Hundreds braved the heat Saturday to enjoy all of the festivities.

"We decided to do it a little smaller than normal just to kind of bring it back to the community," said Cymone Reyes, Central Valley Gender Health and Wellness Founder and Stockton Pride Inc. Director.

Reyes said the festival, which usually draws about 5,200 people, is slow to return after the pandemic but its message remains the same.

"It is open to everyone. You do not need to be a part of the LGBTQ community. We are welcoming and accepting of all," Reyes said.

The event featured dancing, live performances and plenty of vendors. It was a family-friendly event as they hope to make a comeback even stronger next year to commemorate Pride Month.

"How accepting and affirming this city is, how we are welcoming to all, and that we celebrate the diversity that this city is," Reyes said.

The raising of the pride flag at city hall will happen next Tuesday to commemorate the month.