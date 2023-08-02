Investigation underway after Stockton police sergeant was shot in the line of duty
STOCKTON -- A police sergeant from Stockton Police Department was shot in the line of duty, said authorities.
The shooting occurred early Wednesday morning at approximately 3:20 a.m. in the area of Gateway Court and Kentfield Road.
According to police officers, the sergeant is listed to be in stable condition.
Officers are still searching for the suspect, police said.
An investigation is underway and no other information has been released.
