Investigation underway after Stockton police sergeant was shot in the line of duty

Stockton police sergeant shot in the line of duty

STOCKTON -- A police sergeant from Stockton Police Department was shot in the line of duty, said authorities.

The shooting occurred early Wednesday morning at approximately 3:20 a.m. in the area of Gateway Court and Kentfield Road.

SWAT prepping to roll as investigation unfolds after @StocktonPolice Sgt was shot in the line of duty. He is now in stable condition @DinaKupfer @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/mfJ8KtWkT9 — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) August 2, 2023

According to police officers, the sergeant is listed to be in stable condition.

Officers are still searching for the suspect, police said.

An investigation is underway and no other information has been released.