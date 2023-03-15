Stockton police seeking information after a fatal shooting left a man dead

STOCKTON -- The Stockton Police Department is searching for the suspect who killed a 46-year-old man on Tuesday morning, just before 2 a.m.

According to police officers, first responders found the victim at the 1900 block of Vicki Lane, Upon arrival, they found the victim with at least one gunshot wound, and performed emergency medical aid. However, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations are now underway by homicide detectives.

There are currently no motive or suspect information.

The police are urging anyone with information about this investigation to contact the non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323. You can also submit an anonymous top online via the Stockton PD's website or by using the free "P3 Tips" app.