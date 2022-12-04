Watch CBS News
Local News

Stockton Police open investigation after finding body in Calaveras River

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON — Stockton Police have opened an investigation after finding a body in the Calaveras River.

According to police, at 9:27 a.m., first responders responded to a report of a dead body in the Calaveras River near Alvarado Street and Beeler Street.

Arriving officers found the dead body of an Asian man in the water.

The cause of death is unknown, pending an autopsy.

Stockton Police ask that anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to them at 209-937-8377.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on December 3, 2022 / 4:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.