Stockton police looking for 5 armed suspects in home invasion

STOCKTON -- An investigation in Stockton is underway after two adult women and a 3-year-old were held at gunpoint early Tuesday morning in a home invasion in an attempted robbery.

It happened on the 9000 block of Warm Springs Circle in the Valley Oak District just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday. According to the homeowner, Surinder, multiple men with guns came into her home through a small opening in her garage that was left cracked due to the heat.

She walked CBS13 through her home and what happened. Stockton police say there were five masked and armed men that burst into the home. Surinder lived with two female family members and a 3-year-old girl who was held at gunpoint by the masked men.

The men, they explained, told the little girl's mother to give them any money in the home. Surinder said the men held them in her own living room before they took off.

Stockton police say the female adult victims were 57 and 26 years old, alongside the 3-year-old. The 57-year-old and 3-year-old were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Surinder's family told CBS13 they are physically OK but are terrified by the shocking encounter.

The suspects are five men of unknown race, according to Stockton police.

Surinder and her family told CBS13 nothing was taken from the home and the suspects got away quickly, leaving behind tire marks outside her home.

Stockton police ask anyone with information to contact Stockton Crime Stoppers.