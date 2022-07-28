Stockton police investigating after uncooperative suspect becomes unresponsive

STOCKTON -- An investigation is underway after a man who was initially uncooperative with police officers in Stockton became unresponsive and is now not expected to survive.

The Stockton Police Department says, late Wednesday night, officers responded to the 5400 block of Covey Creek Circle to investigate a report of a suspicious person walking up to people's doors and screaming.

Officers soon found that suspect sitting on a car wearing only his underwear. He also looked to be bleeding from his head, police say.

As officers approached him, the man then fell off the car and started rolling on the ground. Police say the man was screaming and they tried to calm him down, but at some point he allegedly grabbed some rocks and threw them at officers.

Eventually, officers were able to handcuff the man while medics brought over a gurney.

Police say the man became unresponsive shortly after he was loaded into an ambulance. He was rushed to the hospital, but officers say he is not expected to survive.

A multi-agency investigation is now underway.

The name of the man has not been released.