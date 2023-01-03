Watch CBS News
Stockton police investigate shooting at E. Church, S. Stanislaus streets

STOCKTON — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Stockton on Monday night.

The Stockton Police Department said at least one person was shot in the area of East Church and South Stanislaus streets.

As of 9:50 p.m., officers were on the scene investigating.  

There was no information available on a suspect or the circumstances of the shooting.

January 2, 2023

