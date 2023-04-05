Stockton police investigate deadly shooting on Calandria Street
STOCKTON — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Stockton on Tuesday night.
The Stockton Police Department said dispatchers received a call at approximately 9 p.m. about a shooting on Calandria Street.
The man was located and pronounced dead at the scene.
Information on a motive or suspect was not available at this time.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.