Stockton police investigate deadly shooting on Calandria Street

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Stockton on Tuesday night.

The Stockton Police Department said dispatchers received a call at approximately 9 p.m. about a shooting on Calandria Street.

The man was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

Information on a motive or suspect was not available at this time.



First published on April 4, 2023 / 11:58 PM

