Stockton police investigate deadly shooting on Calandria Street

Homicide investigation underway on Calandria Street in Stockton

STOCKTON — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Stockton on Tuesday night.

The Stockton Police Department said dispatchers received a call at approximately 9 p.m. about a shooting on Calandria Street.

The man was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

Information on a motive or suspect was not available at this time.