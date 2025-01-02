Watch CBS News
Stockton police car hit by suspected drunk driver with suspended license

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON — A man who crashed into a Stockton police car is accused of driving drunk, authorities said Thursday. 

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on New Year's Day at North Pershing Avenue and Burke Bradley Drive near Delta College. 

Stockton police said two officers were investigating an unrelated incident when a driver crashed into their patrol car. The officers were standing outside the vehicle at the time of the collision and had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit. 

One of the officers suffered a minor leg injury. 

armando-davalos-solares-38.jpg
Mugshot of Armando Davalos Solares, 38 San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

Armando Davalos Solares, 38, was arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail. The county Sheriff's Office said he faces charges of DUI causing bodily injury, driving with a suspended license and failing to provide a peace officer evidence of financial responsibility. 

It was later determined that Davalos Solares had a warrant out for his arrest related to a 2003 DUI. 

Davalos Solares is expected to make his first court appearance on Friday. His bail was set at $505,250.

