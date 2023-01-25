Stockton police arrest man for battery on an officer and other charges

STOCKTON — Stockton police arrested a man for battery on an officer and several other charges stemming from a Jan. 24 incident.

According to the Stockton Police Department, an officer was responding to a call about a suspicious person in the area of West Harding Way and Columbia Avenue. While attempting to detain the suspect, the officer was pushed by the suspect who then started to run, leading the officer on a short chase.

Other responding officers attempted to detain the suspect, but he resisted arrest.

After a struggle, 33-year-old Kevin Fountain was arrested for resisting arrest, battery on an officer, and other unspecified warrants.