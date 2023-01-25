Watch CBS News
Crime

Stockton police arrest man for battery on an officer and other charges

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON — Stockton police arrested a man for battery on an officer and several other charges stemming from a Jan. 24 incident.

According to the Stockton Police Department, an officer was responding to a call about a suspicious person in the area of West Harding Way and Columbia Avenue. While attempting to detain the suspect, the officer was pushed by the suspect who then started to run, leading the officer on a short chase.

Other responding officers attempted to detain the suspect, but he resisted arrest.

After a struggle, 33-year-old Kevin Fountain was arrested for resisting arrest, battery on an officer, and other unspecified warrants.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on January 25, 2023 / 9:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.