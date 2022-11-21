Watch CBS News
Local News

Stockton police: 14-year-old boy led officers on chase in stolen car

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS13 News AM News Update - 11/21/22
CBS13 News AM News Update - 11/21/22 03:21

STOCKTON — A 14-year-old boy led Stockton officers on a chase in a stolen car on Sunday, police say.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. near Plymouth Road and Country Club Boulevard. 

According to the Stockton Police Department, officers spotted a vehicle in the area that had been reported stolen. 

Officers tried to pull it over, but police say the suspect wouldn't yield. A short chase then followed. 

Police say the suspect eventually bailed and tried to run, but was soon caught. 

The suspect turned out to be a 14-year-old boy. He was arrested and is now facing charges of evading, possession of a stolen vehicle, and resisting arrest. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on November 21, 2022 / 10:53 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.