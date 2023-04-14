Stockton mourns Thai Khin, Chavez High teen killed in shooting at park near school

STOCKTON – A community is in mourning after a teen was gunned down while playing basketball in a Stockton park.

On Thursday, a crowd gathered to remember 17-year-old Chavez High School student Thai Khin.

"He wasn't involved in any street violence. He was just a really good kid that loved his family and wanted to make sure he had a good life," said Amanda Mayes, Thai's mom.

Police say Thai and a 16-year-old friend were playing basketball at Unity Park -- right across from their school, Chavez High. Police say two suspects tried to rob them, shooting and killing Thai and pistol-whipping his friend.

"It's just ridiculous," said Jennifer Khin. "I can't even put to words the immense feelings of loss."

Family members now searching for answers, saying Thai was a good kid who was protective of his friends and family.

"He loved to play basketball. Any free time he had, he was at the park with his friends playing basketball," Jennifer said.

Stockton police say the two suspects took off on foot. They're now asking the public for any information as Thai's family wants justice.

"I taught him how to read. I was supposed to teach him how to drive. There's just a lot of things we didn't get to do together," Jennifer said.