Stockton men arrested for allegedly stealing over $2,000 of merchandise from Target store in Central Valley

LATHROP - Two men were arrested Saturday for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Target store in Lathrop.

Lathrop police say that the two men, both from Stockton, filled their carts with $2,100 worth of Pokémon cards and Red Bull drinks and left the store. Officers were conducting extra patrols in the parking lot at the time, and were able to immediately catch the men before they could escape, police say.

Both men were arrested on charges of theft and conspiracy. One of the men is also accused of grand theft for allegedly stealing baby formula back in April of this year.