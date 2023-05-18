Watch CBS News
Local News

Stockton man arrested on various drug and weapons charges

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

Morning headlines - 05/18/2023
Morning headlines - 05/18/2023 01:30

ESCALON -- A 34-year-old man from Stockton was arrested on various drug and weapons charges, said Escalon Police Department.

The arrest occurred on Monday evening when an officer, who was on patrol working traffic enforcement, initiated a stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. 

The officer found that the suspect, J Jesus Torres- Rodriguez, was in possession of a loaded handgun, about three grams of suspected cocaine, 33 pounds of marijuana, and more than $7,500 in cash. 

Stockton man arrested on various drug and weapons charges
Stockton man arrested on various drug and weapons charges
Stockton man arrested on various drug and weapons charges

Torres-Rodriguez has since been booked into the San Joaquin County jail for various drug and weapon charges. 

First published on May 18, 2023 / 11:48 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.