Stockton man arrested on various drug and weapons charges

ESCALON -- A 34-year-old man from Stockton was arrested on various drug and weapons charges, said Escalon Police Department.

The arrest occurred on Monday evening when an officer, who was on patrol working traffic enforcement, initiated a stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation.

The officer found that the suspect, J Jesus Torres- Rodriguez, was in possession of a loaded handgun, about three grams of suspected cocaine, 33 pounds of marijuana, and more than $7,500 in cash.

Torres-Rodriguez has since been booked into the San Joaquin County jail for various drug and weapon charges.