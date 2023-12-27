Stockton Kings, Sacramento's G League affiliate, hosting 2 games at Golden 1 Center

SACRAMENTO — The Stockton Kings, the G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, will play two regular season games this winter at the Golden 1 Center.

The Kings will play the Long Island Nets at 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 13, and then they host the Capitanes de Ciudad de Mexico at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, directly preceding a Sacramento Kings-San Antonio Spurs matchup that will be held in the G1C later that night.

The first 1,000 fans in attendance at the January game will receive a free Sacramento and Stockton Kings co-branded T-shirt. The Kings Dancers and Kings Breakers will be performing at the games, and there will also be special $5 pricing for hot dogs, popcorn and beer.

Tickets went on sale Wednesday at the G1C box office and on Ticketmaster. Stockton Kings fans who already purchased tickets for either game when they were scheduled to be played at the Adventist Health Arena in Stockton can apply credit towards their purchase of a new ticket for the relocated games. Fans can also contact a ticket representative at 1-888-KNGS-209 for assistance.

"We are excited to once again bring Stockton Kings basketball to Golden 1 Center for the second consecutive season," said Aaron Morales, the organization's vice president of business operations. "We look forward to taking over the arena for two Kings Collide games."