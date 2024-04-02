Stockton Kings' Lindsey Harding wins NBA G League Coach of the Year honor

STOCKTON – Lindsey Harding, the head coach of the Sacramento Kings' G League affiliate, has been named the 2023-24 NBA G League Coach of the Year.

She joined the Stockton Kings as their head coach for the 2023-24 season and compiled a 24-10 record.

After a vote by other head coaches and general managers, Harding now becomes the first woman to win the Coach of the Year award in the NBA G League.

Harding was a standout at Duke in college and played for several WNBA teams before retiring as player.