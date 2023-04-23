"I do not feel safe anymore": Multiple Stockton jewelry stores targeted in April, thieves get away with thousands

STOCKTON - Multiple jewelry stores in Stockton have been targeted this month with thieves getting away with thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and no arrests made.

Stockton police said the first burglary happened at King's Jewelry on North El Dorado Street on April 10 just before 3:30 a.m. A car was used to smash the storefront with a loss of $70,000.

The owner there told CBS13 they have been boarded up and closed since then. They hope they can reopen by May 1.

Kim Hoan Jewelry on North El Dorado Street, just north of Hammer Lane, was then burglarized on April 18 at around 3:35 a.m. It also had a car reverse into the storefront and about seven or eight suspects dressed in hoodies swarmed the store trying to grab anything they could.

"This is not safe anymore," said the owner of Kim Hoan, Andy H. "I do not feel safe anymore."

Andy said the suspects got away with thousands of dollars worth of jewelry, but that is nothing compared to the cost to repair all the damage.

"That could get up to $20,000 that easy," said Andy.

Andy shared surveillance video that caught the suspects in action. It also showed the group's three getaway cars. Andy said they left behind the car they broke in with on the sidewalk with the keys still in it.

On April 21, Guillermo's Jewelry on San Joaquin Street in Downtown Stockton was hit. Police said two armed suspects robbed the owner as he was out in front of his store with his bag. They said the owner fired several gunshots at the black sedan the two suspects got away in.

This is the second time Guillermo's been targeted. In January 2022, the owners were followed home, pistol whipped and robbed. This is still an open case according to police.

Stockton police does not believe any of the crimes are connected, but Andy said these group burglaries are happening everywhere.

"So we move to another place, it is going to be the same," said Andy.

That is why he is using thicker steel, a thicker door and putting a pole in front of the store in hope that they will not get hit again because even with the alarm ringing and cameras rolling, thieves still targeted the store.

"They still doing what they come to do, they do not care," Andy said.

Stockton police said it has made no arrests for any of these crimes. Officers are reviewing video surveillance to try and catch the suspects. If you recognize the cars or anyone from the videos, call the Stockton Police Department.