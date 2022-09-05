Watch CBS News
Passenger ejected, killed in crash off Stockton I-5 on-ramp; DUI suspect arrested

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON – A woman has been arrested on suspicion of DUI after a crash killed a passenger who was in her car early Monday morning in Stockton.  

California Highway Patrol says, just after 4:30 a.m., a car crashed about 40 feet down the embankment at the Country Club Boulevard on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5.

Officers believe the car was going at a high rate of speed and a passenger was ejected in the crash.

That passenger was then struck by the car the was ejected from, CHP says.

Medics took the passenger to the hospital but she later died from her injuries, officers say. Her name has not been released.

The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of DUI. She didn't appear to have been injured in the crash, CHP says.  

First published on September 5, 2022 / 7:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

