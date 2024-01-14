Watch CBS News
Stockton home with 11 people inside, including 5 children, shot; investigation underway

By Brandon Downs

STOCKTON - No one was injured after a home with 11 people inside, including five children, was hit by gunfire in Stockton Saturday evening, the police department said. 

Shortly after 4:45 p.m., police responded to the 2900 block of Stanfield Drive for a report of a shooting into an occupied home. 

Police said they found the home was struck by gunfire twice.

Inside the home at the time of the shooting were four women, two men and five children, ages 14, 11, 8, 6 and 3. 

No injuries were reported and no information about a suspect was available. It's unclear if it was a targeted shooting, police said.

