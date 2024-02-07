Stockton high school returns to remote learning after being without power

STOCKTON — Ronald E. McNair High School has been without power since January 29, and it's not due to any storms.

Parents voiced their frustration at the Lodi Unified School District Board of Education meeting Tuesday over a power outage that has left students learning from home once again.

"We learned of the power failure on Monday, January 29. The issue was the busbar that takes power from the transformer to the school failed," said Lodi Unified area director Mark Dawson.

Lodi Unified said they've been working with local contractors and PG&E to correct the problem.

"The power outage itself is not due to storms, but I think the delayed repair is potentially due to storms. PG&E has been on storm watch, so it's created additional challenges on getting things done," Dawson said.

"What happened at McNair is a surprise that caught us all off guard. The students, however, have adapted fairly well, but that does not mean it's been an easy transition," one student said at the education meeting.

Students were crying deja vu. It's remote learning but without the pandemic.

"I know for the students, it has had an impact on our learning capacity as we all can't hear our teachers trying their best instead of the actual lesson. We have had a difficult time as they are all trying to teach at the same time," the student continued.

Crews were on campus working when CBS13 went by on Wednesday.

"We're taking it day by day," Dawson said.

Dawson added that there are two transformers on campus. The one that isn't working supplies power to the classrooms.

"As soon as we get the go-ahead, we'll welcome students back," he said.

The school was not able to give a timeframe as to when everything would be up and running. In the meantime, the school is still providing meals for pickup and hotspot devices for students who need them.