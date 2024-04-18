Stockton gas station employee shot and killed during robbery, police say

STOCKTON – An employee was shot and killed during a robbery at a Stockton gas station early Thursday morning, police say.

According to the Stockton Police Department, multiple suspects entered the 4800 block of E. 99 Frontage Road business a little after 1:30 a.m. and started to rob the business. An employee and the suspects got into an altercation during the robbery.

At some point during this altercation, police say the employee was shot. The suspects then drove off.

No description of the suspects, nor how many of them there were, has been released at this point in the investigation.

Medics pronounced the employee, a 50-year-old man, dead at the scene, police say; his name has not been released.

Scene of the homicide investigation in Stockton where an employee was shot and killed. CBS13

A police presence was at the ampm store where the shooting happened all Thursday morning.

Stockton police say this is the 15th homicide they've investigated so far in 2024. At this point in 2023, police say they had investigated 20 homicides.

Investigators are urging people with any information relevant to the homicide investigation to call Stockton Crime Stoppers.