Woman, 47, dies after Stockton shooting; son arrested

STOCKTON – A woman has died after a shooting in Stockton late New Year's Day morning, police say, and her son is now under arrest.

Stockton police say officers responded along Gareth Circle, off of Hammer Lane and Lorraine Avenue, around 11 a.m. to investigate reports of a person shot.

There, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital, but police say she later died.

The name of the woman has not been released, but police noted that she was 47 years old.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation. Later on Wednesday, police announced that the woman's 20-year-old son Jkwon Williams had been arrested in connection to her death.

Williams is facing voluntary manslaughter and weapons charges, police say. He's been booked into San Joaquin County Jail.