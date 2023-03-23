Diocese warns that former Stockton priest is still performing Masses illegitimately

STOCKTON – A former priest is reportedly celebrating Masses and other events despite his dismissed status, the Diocese of Stockton warns.

The former priest in question is Leo Suarez, who was dismissed from the church back in 2010.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the diocese and Bishop Myron J. Cotta says they've learned that Suarez has still been celebrating Masses and quinceañeras in Diocese of Stockton halls as well as private homes.

"The Christian faithful are advised not to participate in these events or any ministry outside the parish church, even if performed by a priest once ordained for the Diocese of Stockton, because it ruptures their community with the Catholic Church and may, in some circumstances, result in the invalid administration of a sacrament," the statement reads.

Suarez spent more than two decades serving at Catholic Churches in the San Joaquin Valley. Accusations of sexually assaulting a minor then came to light.

The diocese said a criminal investigation was never launched. However, the diocese decided that Suarez would never be allowed to serve in a church again.