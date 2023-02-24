Woman suspected to be involved in fatal Stockton fire arrested in Minnesota

STOCKTON -- A California woman was arrested in Minnesota on suspicion of killing another woman in San Joaquin County.

According to the Stockton Police Department, on Wednesday, 37-year-old Cyntrail Anderson was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Shakopee, Minnesota on suspicion of homicide, attempted homicide, and arson. The charges stem from a fire at a triplex in the 9500 block of Bancroft Way in Stockton back in January.

The homicide victim was identified as a 63-year-old woman. Two others, a 60-year-old man, and a 2-year-old boy, were treated at the hospital for injuries they received in the fire. The fire also damaged a vehicle.

After she's extradited back to California, Anderson will be booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.



SPD News: Homicide Arrest On February 22, 2023, the U.S. Marshal's Task Force located homicide suspect, Cyntrail... Posted by Stockton Police Department on Friday, February 24, 2023

The Stockton Police Department Investigations Division is urging anyone with information about this investigation to contact them at 209-937-8323.