Stockton family traumatized after being held at gunpoint in their home, believe suspect was relative

STOCKTON — A home invasion robbery has one Stockton family on edge, claiming one of the suspects who held them at gunpoint was their own relative.

It happened on Thursday, July 27 on the 2400 block of Morning Glory Drive just before 8 p.m.

"He put the gun on my four-year-old's head," said Zakia Kamran, the matriarch of the family who was robbed at gunpoint. "They told me to let her stay on the ground or else I am going to blow her head."

The Kamran family walked CBS13 through the terrifying moments of two robbers invading their Stockton home.

Zakia said the pair of robbers followed her inside when she got home. She said she was certain one of the robbers was her 20-year-old nephew.

"I recognized him as soon as he came in," said Zakia. "I thought he came to visit me because I got happy and I was going to hug him."

Zakia's children, ages four to 21, also said they recognized him as their cousin.

"The first one I recognized immediately," said 17-year-old Dia Kamran. "It was my cousin. I did not panic. Then the second guy came up and he just put the gun immediately to my head."

The family said the robbers never did shoot but demanded all the money from their safe.

"Money is nothing," said Aamar Kamran. "I am just glad all my family is OK. He did not shoot us, kill us or injure us."

The family said the robbers did smash up their cell phones so they could not call for help, and threatened they would kill them if they did.

The father of the family was upstairs watching TV when everything happened and ended up making the 911 call. He said this is not the first time their nephew has stolen from them or other relatives.

"The suspect description is a male Indian adult as well as an Asian male adult," said David Scott with Stockton police.

Despite the family's certainty that they knew the one robber, Stockton police have made no arrests or determined a motive.

"We just hope that he gets caught," said Zakia. "My kids are really scared. If I close my eyes, I remember everything, even the gunpoint. I see the gun."

The family said it had been considering emptying their safe just days before this happened but are now glad they did not because they think they would have been killed if it was empty.

They have changed all the locks on their house and are considering moving away from Stockton after what happened. The parents also plan on taking their kids and themselves to psychologists as they try to move forward.