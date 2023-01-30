Stockton crash victim found with fatal gunshot wound

STOCKTON - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that also resulted in a man crashing his vehicle into a building Monday.

Early Monday morning just after 1 a.m., Stockton police officers responded to the 4500 block of Feather River Drive on a report of a shooting victim, according to a Stockton Police Department statement. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had hit an office building.

Officers say they found a man inside the car who had a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting, but so far, they have not commented on a motive nor have they released the identity of a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department's non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.