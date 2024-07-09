Stockton could see removal of homeless camps at parks, railroad tracks

STOCKTON — The City of Stockton could soon begin removing homeless encampments from parks and railroad tracks.

Following the Supreme Court's ruling last month that allows cities to adopt camping bans targeting the homeless, Stockton will begin looking into how best it can enforce that.

Mayor Kevin Lincoln along with the rest of the city council will review the Supreme Court's ruling and the ordinances that were paused back in 2018. Previously, the city allowed law enforcement to get rid of encampments in public places, and now, it could happen again.

Five Stockton city ordinances were put on hold then. They banned encampments and personal storage in public areas like parks, roads, train tracks and waterways.

"I would've been out here sleeping on the sidewalks too, you know?" said Joe Camarillo, who has been homeless in Stockton for seven years.

Camarillo lives in his car but sees the tents and encampments all over the city.

"I don't blame them, and I don't blame the city. I just kind of [think] everybody is at fault, you know?" he said. "Every park that there is in Stockton. It's full with tents."

It's a sight Mayor Lincoln is tired of.

"There were laws in place that tied our hands for several years," he said. "I support the Supreme Court's decision and ruling regarding Grants Pass."

Some homeless advocates agree with the decision as well.

"We live in a society of law and order, and if you don't have law and order, you have mayhem," said David Madura, the CEO of Gospel Church Rescue Mission. "There has to be some rules."

He thinks it could bring more resources to the unhoused.

"We have beds available. Other organizations have beds available," he said.

Stockton City Manager Harry Black said the high court's ruling is something the city is looking very closely on. He said city officials will continue public discussions and, when decisions are made, enforce those laws.

In the meantime, Camarillo wants to see everyone working together.

"It's good but come on. Let's just build one thing at a time, and in due time, we'll get there," he said.

According to the City of Stockton, its homeless population is around 2,000. By this fall, the city plans to add 375 new shelter beds.