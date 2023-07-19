Stockton church, child care agency building saved from flames after 5-alarm fire at warehouse next door
STOCKTON – A five-alarm fire that erupted early Wednesday morning in Stockton was brought under control before it could damage any surrounding buildings.
Firefighters were dispatched to the scene around 3 a.m. on E. Main Street.
Flames were found shooting through the roof of a warehouse. A five-alarm response was called.
With a church and a child care center building right next door, firefighters went to work quickly. The flames were soon under control before any surrounding buildings were damaged, Stockton Fire says.
Crews remain at the scene doing mop-up work.
Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.
