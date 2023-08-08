Stifel Palisades World Cup returns to Tahoe resort in February 2024

OLYMPIC VALLEY — It may be triple digits outside but one Tahoe resort is already looking ahead to ski season. Palisades Tahoe just announced the return of a World Cup competition.

Come February, eyes from around the world will be on Palisades.

John Haines "was thrilled" about the news that they'll once again be hosting the Stifel Palisades Tahoe Cup. A stop on the Audi FIS Ski World Cup tour. Haines will be the race's MC and hype man.

"We have a long tradition of ski racing here at Palisades Tahoe, so a lot of our old timers, a lot of ex-Olympians are fired up to show the world Palisades Tahoe," Haines said. "The atmosphere is always kind of stoked."

Besides skiing, that atmosphere includes concerts, fireworks, and a lot of food. This year's event was covered by CBS13's Andrew Haubner.

"You're bumping elbows with Olympians and world-class champions. I mean, it was amazing," said Madison Condon of Palisades Tahoe. "Makayla Shiffrin, who's one of the most decorated female ski athletes, in fact, athletes of all time, she has called our course one of the most difficult, if not the most difficult on the World Cup circuits."

"Not a lot of places in North America have steep, long, beautiful runs for hosting a ski race," Haines said. "So we actually have world-class ski slopes and race hills for this type of event."

It will be a huge event and boom for the local economy. For people like Haines, who have been in the industry for 30 years, it's as good as it gets.

"It's almost really the pinnacle of my career," Haines said. "This is the best in the world, I'm announcing the best skiers, so it's been years in the making."

The event runs February 23-25 and tickets to the event will go on sale this fall. The resort is also starting to hire for the 2023-24 season. Anyone who's interested can apply online.