Stevie Nicks sets March 2023 tour date at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Legendary singer and songwriter Stevie Nicks will be back on the road in 2023 – and Sacramento will get a chance to see her.

The 2023 dates are an extension of her headlining solo shows last year.

A total of 14 dates were announced on Monday.

Sacramento has a date with Nicks on Sunday, March 26 at the Golden 1 Center.

Tickets are set to go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.