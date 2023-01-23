Stevie Nicks sets March 2023 tour date at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – Legendary singer and songwriter Stevie Nicks will be back on the road in 2023 – and Sacramento will get a chance to see her.
The 2023 dates are an extension of her headlining solo shows last year.
A total of 14 dates were announced on Monday.
Sacramento has a date with Nicks on Sunday, March 26 at the Golden 1 Center.
Tickets are set to go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
