Stevante Clark, brother of Stephon Clark, remains hospitalized after heart attack

SACRAMENTO — Stevante Clark, the brother of Stephon Clark, remains hospitalized after suffering a mild heart attack on Wednesday, his mother confirmed to CBS Sacramento.

Stevante sent CBS13 a video of himself speaking from his hospital bed. In addition to the heart attack, he said he also suffered a minor concussion.

"My heart rate is off rhythm, so it's not catching up with the blood flow," he said. "So even though I'm very young, I have a heart of like a 60-year-old."

The 30-year-old has been a prominent activist around Sacramento, fighting for justice for his brother and several others. Stephon was shot and killed when two Sacramento police officers mistook his phone for a gun in March 2018.

Sequette Clark said Stevante suffered the heart attack because he never stopped fighting for his brother. That's something Stevante also attributed to his hospitalization.

"Self-care is the best form of health care, and this is what happens. Five years later, I've never taken a break since the death of my brother," Stevante said, then added, "This is sometimes what's going to happen to you, unfortunately, when you put the work in like this and your heart can't keep up with the work that's being put in."

Following his brother's killing, California adopted "Stephon's Law" where officers can only use deadly force when necessary instead of when reasonable.