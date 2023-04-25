Remains of Stockton woman, 25, missing since October 2022 found at Modesto home; homicide suspect arrested

MODESTO – Detectives say they have arrested a suspect in the killing of a Stockton woman who had been reported missing last year.

Stephanie Fagundes was last seen by family in October 2022.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said, in a press release on Tuesday, that detectives had served an arrest warrant for 41-year-old Albert Gonzalez at an Airport District home in Modesto back in November 2022. Gonzalez was wanted on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

During their investigation, however, detectives said they got word that there could be human remains at the property.

A new search warrant was served at the home. Partial human remains that had been dismembered and burned were then discovered, the sheriff's office said.

With the help of an anthropology team from Chico State University, the remains were identified as that of the 25-year-old Fagundes.

Gonzalez is now facing a charge of murder in connection to Fagundes' death.

Detectives noted that the case remains under investigation. No details have been released on Fagundes' cause of death.