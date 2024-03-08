Steph Curry ankle injury during game against Chicago Bulls reportedly not severe

There is optimism that Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has reportedly avoided a serious ankle injury after an awkward landing during the team's loss to the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry limps off the court during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Thursday, March 7, 2024, in San Francisco. Godofredo A. Vásquez / AP

Curry is expected to miss some time, and perhaps multiple games, but the injury does not appear to be a long-term issue, according to Shams Charania.

The Warriors point guard rolled his ankle while driving to the basket late in the fourth quarter at Chase Center in San Francisco. The Bulls beat the Warriors 125-122 minutes after Curry limped off the court. Coach Steve Kerr said that Curry had "his foot in a bucket of ice" in the locker room following the game.

