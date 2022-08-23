Stein High School student attacked by knife-wielding man
TRACY — The Tracy Police Department arrested a man for attacking a Stein High School student while walking to school.
Police say that a 19-year-old man took out a knife and demanded money from the student Monday morning.
He then followed that student to Stein High School, where he was stopped by a security guard.
He took off running but was later arrested.
