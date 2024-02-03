State, local and federal officials warn Californians of potential flooding

Cal OES operating around the clock as storm hits the state

Cal OES operating around the clock as storm hits the state

SACRAMENTO - State, local and federal officials are warning Californians of high winds and the potential for flooding from Mendocino County spanning to San Diego County, noting mudslides are also a concern.

In a news conference Saturday, the California Office of Emergency Services said they are now operating around the clock and they have more than 8,500 boots on the ground from several agencies ready to respond to emergencies. Swift water rescue teams are also standing by.

Seven million sandbags are ready to be distributed and previsions -- like food water and cots -- are ready to aid more than 40,000 people if necessary.

Officials are now urging Californians to stay informed through their OES alert system. That will let you know about emergency warnings and evacuations.

"Significant high impact flooding is likely including flooding on many roadways, rising on creeks, streams and rivers, mud rockslides and debris flows, this debris flow will be a threat to lives and property," said Eric Schoening, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

In Sacramento Valley, Cal OES said flood systems are now activated.

Reservoirs are releasing water and bypasses will start to fill up. But officials say not to worry, that is exactly what those bypasses are made for.

To sign up for alerts, you can click here. You can also find sandbag locations on Cal OES' website.

