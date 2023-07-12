California launches new heat initiative ahead of next heatwave

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom launched a $20 million campaign to protect Californians from extreme heat as the state prepares for another heatwave this weekend.

The campaign called Heat Ready CA is a statewide educational tool on how to protect yourself and others when temperatures spike.

Ashley Williams, the press secretary with the Governor's Office of Planning and Research, said it's the office's way of making sure people are aware and know how to stay safe from extreme heat.

"There you can go and make a plan for extreme heat and that includes where to go to get cool, it tells you about the signs of heat illness and taking care of your friends and family," Williams said.

The website shows multiple resources, such as cooling centers in each county, tips on how to keep yourself cool, and how to see what heat risk your area is in by zip code.

"Different regions are impacted differently from extreme heat, so being able to know where extreme heat is impacting the most," Williams said.

Eric Kurth, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sacramento, said heat risk used to be solely defined by an area's temperature, but now the weather service's heat risk tool is focused more on your health and how long the heat continues.

"Heat isn't necessarily as dramatic of a killer as something as a tornado or hurricane. It can be more of a silent killer. Definitely something people need to be aware of and because it can creep up on you if you're not paying attention," Kurth said.

The two-year, $20 million campaign focuses on heat-sensitive groups at highest risk, including those 65 years of age or older, workers, and individuals with chronic illness, disabilities or who are pregnant.

"We're getting the message out now and making sure that we sustain that messaging for the next two years and most likely beyond to ensure as our climate is heating up so drastically and shifting that there are resources available," Williams said.

The Heat Ready CA campaign is part of the Governor's $400 million Extreme Heat Action Plan launched to respond to the state's heatwaves.

"The impacts of climate change have never been more clear – the hots continue to get hotter in our state and across the West putting millions of Californians at risk," said Gov. Newsom.

The Governor's Office released these tips on how to stay safe during extreme heat events:

Stay cool. Close shades, windows and blinds. Set air conditioners between 75 and 80 degrees. If air-conditioning isn't available, find a local cooling center or other air-conditioned public space (libraries, shopping malls, community centers, etc.). Try to stay indoors and wear loose, light-colored, lightweight clothing. While spending time in the water is refreshing on hot summer days, many California rivers are running faster, while lakes are deeper and colder than they've been in recent years. This makes them more dangerous than normal, even for strong swimmers. Stay hydrated. Drink at least 2 cups of water every hour even if you're not feeling thirsty. Avoid alcoholic or caffeinated drinks. Look after each other. Check in on friends and family, especially elderly relatives or neighbors. Call 911 if there are signs of high fever (103°F or higher) or in case of other emergencies.

For more tips and resources visit the Heat Ready CA website.