State audit finds Sac State, other CSUs failed to handle sexual harassment

SACRAMENTO – A state audit found California State University (CSU) campuses did not "adequately or consistently" handle some allegations of sexual harassment.

The in-depth report uncovered what it calls deficiencies in handling claims made by students against employees. It reviewed several investigations from 2018 through 2022.

In a case, a university substantiated allegations yet did not find the conduct to meet the definition of sexual harassment according to CSU's policy.

Auditors uncovered how campuses sometimes failed to launch investigations despite substantiating claims and did not consistently take disciplinary or corrective action.

During the same time period, Sacramento State received 36 reports filed by students against employees. The campus had 19 investigations and 13 substantiated reports.

Student advocate Michael Lee-Chang helped initiate a day of action event during Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April.

"The big takeaway that I got is that there was a lack of resources and funding," he said.

The report recommends the Chancellor's Office should first spell out expectations for how campuses should perform and document their initial assessments of claims.

The Chancellor's Office told CBS13 it agrees with the audit and plans to implement the recommendations from the report.

The office said the state provided one-time funding for $1,000,000 to implement the recommendations.

However, a spokesperson said an earlier presentation revealed the assessment and recommendations would take substantial new resources.

"The current estimate is that at minimal, the CSU would need $25 million of ongoing funding to support Title IX needs," Amy Bentley-Smith said.

According to the office, it would be wrapped into the CSU's overall budget request to the state beginning in the 2024-2025 budget plan.

Brand new on the job, Sacramento State's president shared with CBS13 what will happen next.

"We're going to have to be looking at staffing, we're going to have to be looking at training, we're going to have the looking at our processes," Pres. J. Luke Wood said.

Last year, the campus saw a rise in sexual violence. Following the alleged assaults, did students notice any long-lasting change?

"I saw few patrols," said Shubheksha Thapa, who recently graduated. "They were like watching, making sure everything was good."

Students say there has been some awareness, but visibility is another issue.

"In terms of actual maybe fixing the problem, not as much," Anthony Breuer said.

While Sacramento State is currently executing its action plan to prevent sexual violence, it may not be moving fast enough.

"Even one more case is too many," Lee-Chang said.